Army chief briefs president at Bangabhaban

Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman today met with President Mohammed Shahabuddin at Bangabhaban and briefed the head of state on the overall activities of the Bangladesh Army.

During the meeting, General Waker-Uz-Zaman discussed the army's efforts to maintain law and order across the country, ensuring a peaceful environment.

Shahabuddin praised the army's contributions to upholding national security and protecting the lives and property of the people.

He also commended the army's role in relief and rescue operations during the recent floods in northern and southeastern regions of the country.

The meeting underscored the army's ongoing commitment to national stability and disaster response efforts.