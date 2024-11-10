Army chief briefs chief adviser about overall law and order situation

Bangladesh
Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman met Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus today and briefed him about the country's overall law and order situation.

The army chief paid the courtesy call on Chief Adviser Yunus at his Tejgaon office, said the CA's press wing.

During the meeting, General Waker-Uz-Zaman briefed the chief adviser about the activities undertaken by the army.

The chief adviser gave necessary directives to the army chief, according to an ISPR media release.

