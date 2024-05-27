Army can take steps against Aziz if it wants

Says finance minister

Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali yesterday said the army can take steps against its former chief, Aziz Ahmed, if it wants.

While speaking to reporters at the Secretariat on loan defaulters, the minister mentioned the possibility of military action against Aziz.

Earlier, he met International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Director Krishnamurthy V Subramanian.

When asked which economic indicator he would highlight as positive, the minister gave a vague response.

However, when pressed on the economy's biggest challenge, he acknowledged inflation but also noted improvements in areas such as foreign reserves and revenue collection.

He downplayed concerns about the dollar exchange rate, stating that the IMF-recommended crawling peg system was working effectively.

He Said, "Now we have to catch the debtors."

As he paused after this statement, journalists asked, "Can you do this? The debtors are very strong."

He responded, "Let's see if we can do it or not. You see, action is being taken against the former police chief [Benazir Ahmed]. Did he have less power?"

When journalists pointed out that the government had not taken any action against the former army chief, the finance minister replied that while the government had not acted, the army might take steps.

Upon being reminded that Aziz Ahmed is no longer in the army, the minister said the army could still take action against someone even after retirement.

The Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate on Saturday said the Deutsche Welle (DW) documentary titled "Torturers deployed as UN peacekeepers" is "false and fallacious".

In a press release, it said the documentary presents a misleading portrayal of Bangladesh Army personnel in UN Peacekeeping Missions.