Army arrests 56 in nationwide joint operations

The Bangladesh Army arrested 56 individuals during a series of joint operations across the country between August 14 and 21, the Inter Services Public Relations Directorate (ISPR) said in a release today.

The operations were conducted by units under various infantry divisions and independent brigades of the army, in coordination with other law enforcement agencies, in Dhaka and several other districts.

The detainees included criminals, illegal arms holders, robbers, juvenile gang members, extortionists, snatchers, hooligans, gamblers, drug dealers, and drug addicts, the ISPR said.

A total of 16 illegal firearms, six hand grenades, 103 rounds of ammunition, two blank cartridges, various locally made weapons, drugs, contraband including white stone from Sylhet, mobile phones, motorcycles, and cash were recovered. The arrested individuals have been handed over to the respective police stations for questioning and further legal action.

"The Bangladesh Army continues to conduct regular patrols and security operations across the country to ensure public safety. In industrial areas, the army is also directly involved in controlling labour unrest and maintaining normal business conditions," the ISPR release said.

"Operations of this nature will continue to maintain overall law and order in the country. Members of the public are urged to provide information about any suspicious activities to the nearest army camp."