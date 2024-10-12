Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Sat Oct 12, 2024 02:57 AM
Last update on: Sat Oct 12, 2024 03:03 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Army always ready to safeguard puja mandaps

Says army chief during visit to Ramna Kali Mandir
Staff Correspondent
Sat Oct 12, 2024 02:57 AM Last update on: Sat Oct 12, 2024 03:03 AM

Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman yesterday said Bangladesh Army is always active and ready to ensure security to all puja mandaps across the country.

He said this while visiting the puja mandap at Ramna Kali Mandir in the afternoon.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"Our main goal is to ensure that people of all faiths can celebrate their festivities in peace and harmony," he said.

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M Nazmul Hassan, and Air Chief Marshal Hassan Mahmood Khan were also present on the occasion, said a press release of ISPR.

The chiefs of three forces greeted the devotees and expressed their commitment to ensuring security and harmony to all the religious festivities.

They also emphasised on maintaining harmonious and peaceful coexistence.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

‘ইলিশের এত দাম কখনো দেখিনি’

২ দিনে বেড়েছে ৪০০ টাকা।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

মাতারবাড়ী গভীর সমুদ্রবন্দর প্রকল্পের খরচ বাড়ছে যেসব কারণে

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে