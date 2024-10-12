Army always ready to safeguard puja mandaps

Says army chief during visit to Ramna Kali Mandir

Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman yesterday said Bangladesh Army is always active and ready to ensure security to all puja mandaps across the country.

He said this while visiting the puja mandap at Ramna Kali Mandir in the afternoon.

"Our main goal is to ensure that people of all faiths can celebrate their festivities in peace and harmony," he said.

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M Nazmul Hassan, and Air Chief Marshal Hassan Mahmood Khan were also present on the occasion, said a press release of ISPR.

The chiefs of three forces greeted the devotees and expressed their commitment to ensuring security and harmony to all the religious festivities.

They also emphasised on maintaining harmonious and peaceful coexistence.