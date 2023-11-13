Armed persons attack journo’s house in Pabna

Armed people attacked the house of a journalist at Kofiluddinpara in Pabna town yesterday.

Police picked up four persons -- Muslima Khatun, 35, Mobarak Mollah, 25, Johurul Islam, 35 and Tanvir Islam, 30 -- from the spot and seized sharp weapons from their possession.

The law enforcers did not disclose further details about the arrestees.

Journalist Utpal Mirza, bureau chief of Maasranga Television, told The Daily Star that they tried to break into his house.

"The reason behind the attack is not clear to me," said Utpal, adding that his family members are in panic following the attack.

Meanwhile, Pabna Press Club President ABM Fazlur Rahman demanded punishment for the attackers.

Pabna Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Rawshon Ali said, "We came to know that the criminals tried to occupy his land. We are looking into it."