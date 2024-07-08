Armed forces, a symbol of our sovereignty

PM tells event marking 49th anniversary of PGR

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday said her government has taken measures to make the armed forces more developed as they are the symbol of Bangladesh's sovereignty.

The premier said this while addressing a programme arranged at PGR Headquarters in Dhaka Cantonment on the occasion of the 49th founding anniversary of President Guard Regiment (PGR), reports BSS.

She greeted the PGR members on the occasion of its founding anniversary saying that they've been performing their duty sincerely, risking their lives defying all adversities.

Noting that Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman founded the PGR on July 5, 1975, she said the PGR has emerged as a smart force now.

The PGR has been providing security to the VVIPs including the head of state, the head of the government and the family members of the Father of the Nation, adds UNB.

"Besides, their role in case of different state programmes is very commendable," she said.

WE'RE BESIDE PALESTINE

The prime minister said she continues to protest in international forums against the genocide being carried out in Gaza by Israel.

"We're always on the side of Palestine," she said. "We always protest against injustice and stand for justice," she added.

EXERCISE AUSTERITY, BOOST PRODUCTION

The premier asked all to practice austerity and work sincerely to boost production to take the country forward.

"Everyone will have to practice austerity to some extent in all cases. If we can move forward by showing austerity and increasing production, we'll be able to reach our desired destination," she said.

In the event, the prime minister handed over the donation and gifts to the families of martyred PGR members who lost lives while performing duty.

PGR Commander Brigadier General Mohammad Khaled Kamal delivered the welcome speech at the function.

PM's Security Affairs Adviser Major General (Retired) Tarique Ahmed Siddique and the chiefs of three services were present at the event.