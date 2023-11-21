Armed Forces Day today

The Armed Forces Day will be celebrated through various programmes today amid festivity and enthusiasm, marking the establishment of the army, navy, and air force during the 1971 Liberation War.

The programme will begin with special prayers after Fajr at all mosques in all the cantonments and naval and air force bases throughout the country, seeking divine blessings for the well-being and prosperity of the nation and the progress of the armed forces, said an ISPR press release yesterday.

On the eve of the day, President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages, greeting members of the armed forces.

To mark the day, the president and the prime minister will place wreaths at the Shikha Anirban (the Eternal Flame) at Dhaka Cantonment in the morning, paying homage to the martyred armed forces' members who laid down their lives in the Liberation War.

Later, Army Chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, Navy Chief Admiral Mohammad Nazmul Hasan and Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan will place wreaths at the Shikha Anirban on behalf of their respective forces.

On the occasion, chiefs of the three services will pay courtesy calls to the president at the Bangabhaban and the prime minister at the Armed Forces Division.

The prime minister will accord a reception to family members of the Bir Shreshthas and selected gallantry award-winning war veterans and their family members at the Army Multipurpose Complex in Dhaka.

The premier will distribute peace award for 2022-23 among five army, three navy and three air force personnel.

Besides, a reception programme will be arranged on behalf of the premier at the Senakunja at the cantonment.

The state-run Bangladesh Television (BTV) will telecast the function live.

Marking the day, the navy chief will accord reception to family members of the gallantry award winning freedom fighters on the day, while army and air force chiefs are expected to accord reception to gallantry award winning freedom fighters/family members on November 23.Various programmes have also been chalked out at different army garrisons, naval ships, installations and bases of the air force across the country outside Dhaka.