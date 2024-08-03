Are they even okay?

Families left clueless as jail authorities bar them to meet arrested loved ones

A female student claiming to be only 17-year-old being carried away in a prison van after police obstructed the “March for Justice” near the BMA Bhaban in Khulna city. Photo: Habibur Rahman

Mowsumi Parveen rushed to Bogura jail on July 20 to see her son Shahreear Muztaheed Jim, who had been arrested by police during the quota movement in Sherpur upazila and landed there.

Since then Mowsumi and his husband Tajkirul Islam went to the jail for seven successive days together or by rotation to desperately see their beloved son, but were refused by the jail authorities that has not been allowing any visitors.

Shahreear, a student of Govt Shah Sultan College, was arrested on July 17 as he, along with hundreds of other students, was demonstrating at Dhunat More area, demanding quota reform in government jobs.

"We do not know whether our son is doing well or not. We cannot see him, let alone talk," Tajkirul told The Daily Star today.

"Had we met our son even once; we could console ourselves, and himself too. The jail authorities cannot even say when we will be able to meet him," Tajkirul lamented.

This is not an isolated incident. Thousands of families, whose loved ones are among the over 10,000 individuals recently arrested in connection with the quota protests, are going through immense sufferings as are being denied the chance to see or speak to their relatives in different jails of the country.

Jail authorities said they are not allowing anyone to meet or call over the phones for security reasons as curfew is going on and in light of recent attacks on Narsingdi District Jail.

Shamsuzzaman Ome, a seventh semester student of Dhaka University's Institute of Education and Research, was arrested from Uttara area on July 18. He was in Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj after a Dhaka court ordered to send him to jail.

Like Shahreear's family, his near ones could not meet him or talk in over two weeks.

"He was never arrested before. Police arrested him this time as he went to a logical movement. We do not know yet how he was in the police custody and in jail now," a relative of Ome told The Daily Star, preferring anonymity.

Suvash Kumar Ghose, senior jail super of Dhaka Central Jail, said they suspended meeting with inmates for security reasons amid the ongoing events.

He said there are 9,921 inmates in the jail now against the capacity of 4,590, which is almost a regular scenario.

"We often transfer inmates to four jails in Gazipur when it is overcrowded. The transfer was also suspended for some days due to road conditions," he added.

Contacted, Mashiur Rahman, senior secretary to the security services division of Home Ministry, said "As unrest is going on in the country, we have stopped phone call and meeting with inmates at all of the country's jails."

"We will restore this service once the situation becomes normal," he added.