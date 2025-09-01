Arakan Army abducts 18 Bangladeshi fishermen near St Martin’s Island

Three boats seized near St Martin’s; authorities alerted as locals panic

Members of the Arakan Army abducted 18 Bangladeshi fishermen along with three fishing trawlers near the St Martin's Island last night.

The incident took place near the Sita area, on the eastern side off the island, while the fishermen were in the sea.

The abducted fishermen are Jahangir Alam, Md Alamgir, Abdur Rahim, Md Alam, Md Sabbir, Md Taiyub, Abu Taher, Moni Ullah, Rahmat Ullah, Abu Bakkar Siddiq, Syed Ullah, Md Rofiq, Absar Majhi, Md Taher, Abdul Motlob, Hafez Ahmed, Aminurul Hossain, and Sala Uddin, all residents of different villages on the island.

St Martin's Union Parishad Chairman Fayezul Islam said, "While fishing near the Sita area, three boats with 18 fishermen were taken away by the Arakan Army. This has created panic among local fishermen. Authorities have been informed."

A local fisherman said while fishing off the coast of the island, a speedboat carrying armed Arakan Army members suddenly came from Myanmar waters, chased the boats inside Bangladesh waters, and captured three fishing vessels with 18 men aboard.

A boat owner said, "While fishing, my trawler along with two others were seized. We urge the government and law enforcing agencies to intervene to bring them back."

Teknaf Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Sheikh Ehsan Uddin said, "We heard about the incident. We are working on the matter."

Meanwhile, the Global Arakan Network, a news site of the Arakan Army, reported that Arakan authorities arrested 18 Bangladeshi fishermen on August 31 from three fishing boats for "illegally entering Myanmar waters". The outlet published a photograph showing a boat with six fishermen on board.

A local youth, Tauab Ullah of St Martin's, identified the boat being owned by one Alamgir of the island and a fisherman in the photo.