Arafat urges quota protestors not to prolong public suffering

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat today urged the quota protestors to refrain from causing public suffering as the Supreme Court issued a status quo regarding quota in government jobs and the High Court judgement.

He made this call on his verified Facebook page this noon.

In his post, he wrote: "The Apex Court has not just ordered a status quo. Had it been so, it would have upheld the High Court order abolishing the government circular issued over the quota."

"It should be noted that the Apex Court has issued a status quo on the subject matter that means the government circular issued regarding the quota system in government jobs has been restored," he added.

Earlier this morning, the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court issued a status quo for four weeks regarding the High Court's earlier order to reinstate the quota system in government jobs.

The court also directed the state to submit a leave-to-appeal against the High Court's order within four weeks and urged protesting students to return to their classes.