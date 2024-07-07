Arafat urges journalists to take stance against falsehood

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat today urged journalists to stand against lies and reject falsehood to create a healthy environment in the country's political arena.

"If we can eradicate the falsehood from the politics and society... a healthy environment will be created in politics, which will help the country to move forward," he said.

The state minister was addressing the cheque distribution ceremony of Bangladesh Journalist Welfare Trust (BJWT) at Tathya Bhaban in the city's circuit house road area this afternoon.

Jatiya Press Club President Farida Yasmin spoke at the event as the special guest with BJWT Managing Director Shubash Chanda (Badol) in the chair.

The BJWT today distributed the grant amounting to Tk 2.22 crore among 294 journalists across the country in the last (third) phase of the fiscal year 2023-2024 while about Tk 6.16 crore was distributed among 784 journalists in this fiscal.

Arafat said like Bangabandhu, his daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also believes that the freedom of press and expression, and the role of journalists are very crucial for taking the country forward.

The state minister said the establishment of the BJWT and the effort of standing by the genuine destitute journalists through it proved that the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is journalist-friendly.

"So, we should give befitting reply projecting these initiatives to those who spread falsehood against Sheikh Hasina's government," Arafat categorically said.

Noting that making people confused by telling lies is not the freedom of expression, he said, "It is an offence and injustice. But this injustice is being exercised in this country".

Arafat termed the spreading of falsehood "intellectual corruption" and said it is worse than financial corruption as it misleads the nation.

Urging journalists to reject falsehood and uphold the truth, he said, "We will welcome the criticism of the government's mistakes and failures. But please do not criticise us with falsehood."