Arafat for cultural engagement of people to fight against radicalization

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat laid emphasis on cultural engagement of common people to fight against radicalization.

"Cultural engagements will eventually help our society to fight against radicalization, fundamentalism, and terrorism of all forms and manifestations," he said.

He was addressing the closing and award distribution ceremony of the 22nd Dhaka International Film Festival as the chief guest at Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Auditorium of National Museum in Dhaka.

"I sincerely believe the very progressive nature of this festival would contribute to enlighten people through the process of engaging diverse, multicultural, progressive representations from different corners," he said.

Arafat hoped that the Dhaka International Film Festival will enhance people-to-people contact from all over the world.

Rainbow Film Society organised the film festival with the theme 'Better Film, Better Audience, Better Society' from January 20 to 28.

During the festival, 252 films from 74 countries were screened at Alliance Francaise de Dhaka, Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, Foreign Service Academy and National Museum Auditorium in the city.

Speaking about the film festival, Arafat said, "The Dhaka International Film Festival has contributed to the development of a thriving and supportive atmosphere for our homegrown film industry as well".

Additionally, this film festival has also served as a protest against prejudice in all its manifestations and harmful business practices in the film industry, he said.

The festival has fostered a progressive mentality in the populace and provided room of openness in the opinions of a wider audience, he added.

The ministry of the Information and Broadcasting feels honored to be a part of this film festival as a patron among other ministries of the government, the state minister said.

Renowned film director Majid Majidi, legendary Indian Film Artist Sharmila Tagore and Indian film director Anjan Dutta were present on the occasion while former state minister for foreign affairs and chief patron of the festival Shahriar Alam was in the chair.

At the onset of the programme, a short musical event was arranged.

At the function, a total 22 awards were given in different categories while 'Mujib: The Making of a Nation', a joint Indo-Bangla production directed by Indian film director Shyam Benegal, got the audience award.

Chinese film 'The Cord of Life' got the best film award while Badema, the actress of the film, secured the best actress award.

Anjan Dutta won the best actor award for his 'Chalachchitra Ekhon' movie.