Apu’s medical study uncertain

Apu Das and father Asit Das. The photo was taken from Jashore’s Manirampur Bazar a few days ago. Photo: Collected

Apu Das, who qualified for admission to MBBS course this year, is facing uncertainty about pursuing his dream to be a doctor for want of money.

The 18-year-old, son of Asit Das, a cobbler by profession, has qualified to be enrolled at Faridpur Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Medical College this year.

Apu, youngest among two siblings, is a brilliant student since his childhood, neighbours said.

But brilliant Apu still does not know how he will manage the money for his admission into a government medical college as his poor father has no ability to contribute.

Overcoming all obstacles, Apu, a resident of Baliadanga Khanpur village in Jashore's Manirampur upazila, has shown any one can reach his goal through strong will power and hard work, they added.

Besides, Apu's elder brother Titas Das, who works as a mechanic at an electric shop in Manirampur municipality, is a BA (honours) third-year student at Keshavpur Government College.

Apu's poor father Asit, who earns his living by sewing and polishing shoes, came to Manirampur from Khulna's Dumuria upazila in search of work nearly 40 years back.

A couple of years later, Asit married Sadhana Das, a resident of Baliadanga Khanpur village.

Since then, Asit, who sews and polishes shoes sitting on a mat near Rajganj Intersection, and his family members have been living in a tiny house, built on a small piece of land given by his mother-in-law.

After passing PSC examinations from Rishi Palli BRAC Centre, Apu then secured GPA-5 in both SSC and HSC examinations from Manirampur Government Pilot High School in 2020 and Manirampur Government College in 2022 respectively.

The brilliant boy secured 75 marks in the recent test examination for medical college admission and got selected for admission to Faridpur Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Medical College.

Asit Das said he is in utter despair as he cannot do anything for his son's admission due to acute financial hardship.

While talking to this correspondent, Apu said since childhood he wanted to be a doctor in order to serve the helpless people.

Although I got the opportunity, my poor family could not arrange the admission fee yet, lamented the young man.

Mentionable, the admission procedure is scheduled to be run from February 10 to March 9.

But Apu is passing days in uncertainty whether his family can manage the money for his admission.