Apurba Lal Dey passes away

Apurba Lal Dey, a senior lawyer and father of Arun Bikash Dey, staff reporter of The Daily Star's Chattogram Bureau, passed away yesterday afternoon. He was 80.

He breathed his last at Chattogram Medical College Hospital around 4:00pm due to old-age complications and other health issues, said family sources.

He is survived by one son, one daughter, grandchildren, and a host of relatives and well-wishers.

He was cremated last night at his ancestral village in Bhatikhain under Patiya upazila of Chattogram.