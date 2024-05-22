Apu murder: Verdict on June 4

The Supreme Court will deliver a verdict on June 4 regarding appeals in A-level student Ashikur Rahman Khan Apu murder case.

Apu was shot dead and his two brothers Arifur Rahman Khan Setu and Atikur Rahman Khan Bappy were injured in a gun attack in front of their house at Wari on May 23, 2008.

Yesterday, a four-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan fixed the date after concluding a hearing on the appeals.

At a stage of the hearing, the chief justice commented that the crime control system should be developed as the nature of crimes in society has been changed. A total of four appeals have been filed with the Appellate Division in connection with the case.

Two appeals were filed by two convicted accused -- Monjurul Abedin Russell and Nawshad Hossain Mollah alias Robin, whose death sentences were upheld by the High Court, seeking acquittal in the case.

The two other appeals have been filed by the state challenging the HC verdict that acquitted two accused Mohammad Ali alias Munna and Iftekhar Beg alias Jhalak from the charges of the case, said Deputy Attorney General Sarwar Hossain Bappi.