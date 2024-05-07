Approval of Golden Rice a threat to farmers’ rights

Say speakers

Farmers across the country could lose their rights over paddy seeds if the government approves the cultivation of Golden Rice, experts said at a programme yesterday.

Farmers can now store seeds or purchase them from markets traditionally. However, they will be bound to depend on the company that would provide Golden Rice seeds if it gets approved for cultivation, they added.

The speakers also raised concerns about the lack of authentic research and documentation proving that the genetically modified Golden Rice variety is free from environmental or health hazards.

"If Golden Rice is approved, crores of farmers may lose their fortunes to foreign companies," said Farida Akhter, executive director of Policy Research for Development Alternative (UBINIG).

The discussion was jointly organised by Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association, UBINIG, Anti-GMO Morcha, Nayakrishi Andolon, and Nagorik Uddyog, bringing together environmentalists, farmers, leaders and rights activists.

Golden Rice, which is claimed to contain Vitamin A, has been developed through genetic engineering by inserting maize genes into BRRI-dhan-29 rice variety.

Mentioning that Golden Rice is controversial globally, Farida said only the Philippines had approved it briefly before canceling it amid farmers' movement.

"Why should we hand over our conventional BRRI-dhan-29 to a company? If its patent is given to a company like Syngenta, won't it undermine the rights of crores of farmers to cultivate this variety?" she asked.

Syeda Rizwana Hasan, chief executive of BELA, said, "Health and environmental impacts of the rice should be determined through impartial study, not by the company. We don't know if it's safe to insert genes from one species into another,.

"It cannot be accepted that a company takes our seeds, brings other varieties and takes away the patent," she added.

"Syngenta has made Bangladesh an experimental centre for its rice. Political and economic pressure is involved to get approval for Golden Rice. Moreover, the decision-making process is not participatory and transparent," she alleged.