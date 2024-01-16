Appointment of three panel mayors stayed

The High Court yesterday stayed for six months the decision to elect three panel mayors for Gazipur City Corporation.

The three are GCC's councillors Masudul Hasan Billal, Rakhi Sarkar and Md Mizanur Rahman.

The court also issued a rule asking the government to explain why the decision taken by GCC mayor on October 15 last year, to elect them as panel mayors, should not be declared illegal.

The bench of Justice Naima Haider and Justice Kazi Zinat Hoque issued the order and rule following a petition filed by councillor Md Nurul Islam Nuru.

Petitioner's lawyers said the GCC councillors cannot function as panel mayors following the HC order.

They were selected as panel mayors in violation of the relevant rules, they added.