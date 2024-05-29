Appointment of PM's DPS, APS cancelled

Contractual appointments of deputy press secretary (DPS) Hasan Jahid Tusher and assistant personal secretary (APS-2) Gazi Hafizur Rahman Liku to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have been cancelled.

The public administration ministry issued separate notifications, signed by its Deputy Secretary Bhaskar Debnath Bappi, in this regard today.

According to the notification, their contractual appointments have been cancelled as per the clause-8 of the contracts. It will be effective from June 1, 2024, added the notification.