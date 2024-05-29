Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Wed May 29, 2024 09:06 PM
Last update on: Wed May 29, 2024 09:10 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Appointment of PM's DPS, APS cancelled

Star Digital Report
Wed May 29, 2024 09:06 PM Last update on: Wed May 29, 2024 09:10 PM
ADP Revision

Contractual appointments of deputy press secretary (DPS) Hasan Jahid Tusher and assistant personal secretary (APS-2) Gazi Hafizur Rahman Liku to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have been cancelled.

The public administration ministry issued separate notifications, signed by its Deputy Secretary Bhaskar Debnath Bappi, in this regard today.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

According to the notification, their contractual appointments have been cancelled as per the clause-8 of the contracts. It will be effective from June 1, 2024, added the notification.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|প্রাকৃতিক দুর্যোগ

লোনাপানিতে ভেসে গেছে সুন্দরবনের পুকুর, হুমকির মুখে বাস্তুতন্ত্র

সুন্দরবনের সাতক্ষীরা রেঞ্জে বন্যপ্রাণীর খাবার পানির চাহিদা পূরণে যে ১৬টি পুকুর খোঁড়া হয়েছিল সেগুলোর সবগুলোই সাগরের লোনাপানিতে ভেসে গেছে। এতে পশুপাখির পাশাপাশি বনের ওপর নির্ভরশীল জেলে-বাওয়ালী ও...

৪৪ মিনিট আগে
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

রিমালের আঘাতে ভাসমান এলএনজি স্থাপনায় ক্ষতি, কমেছে গ্যাস সরবরাহ

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification