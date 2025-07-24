Appointment of health adviser ‘biggest example of CA’s nepotism’

Says Hasnat, demands her resignation

Hasnat Abdullah, the National Citizen Party's southern region chief organiser, demanded the resignation of Health Adviser Nurjahan Begum, labelling her as the "biggest example" of nepotism by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus.

"We have a health minister [adviser], do you know her?" asked Hasnat at an NCP rally in Chandpur yesterday, alleging that she was appointed under Prof Yunus quota.

"She is the biggest example of his [Prof Yunus] nepotism," Hasnat said, strongly criticising Nurjahan's role following the recent military aircraft crash at Milestone School and College in Dhaka's Uttara.

"We do not need this health adviser. Have you seen her take any action? The salary she draws is haram [not permissible]. The vehicle she uses, bought with public funds, is a betrayal of the people," he said.

"She knows nothing about healthcare, treatment or medical technology. Her only qualification is her ties to Grameen Bank and closeness to Dr Yunus," the NCP leader alleged.

"What would we do with this health adviser?" Hasnat quipped. He added it was "unfortunate" that the adviser herself travels to Singapore for medical treatment.

"She should return every penny she has drawn as salary and resign immediately," he demanded.

The NCP leader said, "We want to restructure the state after the mass uprising. But, unfortunately, our health system is in the same dire state as before, and so is the law and order."

He also accused the Awami League of trying to "play politics over dead bodies" andurged all to stay united against "fascism".