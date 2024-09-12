Appointment of 8 DCs scrapped

The move follows fistfight between some officials at Secretariat over DC posts

The public administration ministry yesterday issued a gazette notification cancelling appointments of eight deputy commissioners, just a couple of days after their new postings.

The DCs are Sufia Akhter Rumi (Lakshmipur), Md Saiduzzaman (Joypurhat), Farhana Islam (Kushtia), Mahbubur Rahman (Rajshahi), Monir Hossain Hawlader (Sirajganj), Abdul Aziz (Shariatpur), Mobashsherul Islam (Dinajpur), and Monwara Begum (Rajbari).

The government issued gazette notifications on Monday and Tuesday appointing DCs in 59 districts. Over the appointments, a fistfight reportedly broke out among some officials of the public administration ministry at the Secretariat on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the ministry issued a separate gazette notification yesterday revising the postings of four newly appointed DCs.

Sabet Ali, who was initially made Tangail DC, will now serve as the DC of Panchagarh. Sharifa Haque will be posted to Tangail instead of Nilphamari, Rajib Kumar Sarkar in Lakshmipur instead of Natore, and Mohammad Nairuzzaman in Nilphamari instead of Panchagarh.

In another development, the government yesterday formed a committee to probe a scuffle and commotion involving several deputy secretaries on Tuesday.

MA Akmall Hossain Azad, senior secretary of the health and family welfare ministry, has been tasked with the investigation and asked to submit a report within seven working days, said a press release of the public administration ministry.