Appoint persons without political interests: TIB

Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) yesterday called for the appointment of a new, independent leadership at the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), free from political and bureaucratic influences.

TIB, in a statement, emphasised the urgent need to select capable, impartial individuals through established legal procedures.

TIB Executive Director Dr Iftekharuzzaman said, "The government has undertaken the responsibility of promptly establishing a new commission. A leadership void at the ACC could cause substantial disruption and potential stagnation in ongoing operations, particularly investigations. So, it is imperative to resolve this gap by forming a new commission."

"Since its establishment in 2004, the recruitment process within the ACC has been influenced by political and bureaucratic factors. Commissioners, who were appointed under political and bureaucratic influence, have been persuaded by the priorities of incumbency, which affected their decision-making and their actions," he said.

There have been instances of ACC letting itself be used as a tool to harass political opponents or groups that are not in favour of those in power, he said, adding that the ACC has frequently played the role of a facilitator and protector of corruption.

"We believe that no individual involved in party politics should be considered for appointment as ACC chairman or commissioner. We also call for appointing individuals who are highly competent in anti-corruption efforts, free from political influence in their personal lives, unaligned with bureaucratic interests, and demonstrate a strong stance against corruption," Iftekharuzzaman also said.

If these conditions aren't met, the public's high hopes, which were based on unprecedented sacrifices, will be shattered again, and the function of the interim government will be called into question, he added.