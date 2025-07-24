Appeal for help

Dr Md Shahadat Hossain Shibly, a decorated physician from Bangladesh known for his service, intellect, and unwavering compassion, is now waging the most personal and painful battle of his life -- against an aggressive form of recurrent metastatic squamous cell carcinoma.

For over a decade, Dr Shibly, an alumnus of Chattogram Medical College and a fellow of the Bangladesh College of Physicians and Surgeons (FCPS in Internal Medicine), has been a symbol of healing for thousands, said a press release.

He is a member of the American College of Physicians and a junior consultant in the 33rd BCS health cadre.

Currently admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute & Research Centre in New Delhi, Dr Shibly is undergoing intensive treatment for a rare and aggressive cancer that has resurfaced after years of surgeries, chemotherapy, and radiotherapy.

The current protocol includes six cycles of costly immunochemotherapy -- each costing an estimated Tk 8-10 lakh -- followed by potentially curative radical surgery, if viable. He is also under evaluation for enrollment in advanced clinical trials at AIIMS, Delhi, and Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai.

Born in Noakhali's Jashora village and raised with modest means, Dr Shibly earned talent pool scholarships in both primary and junior secondary school before graduating with distinction from Notre Dame College and completing his MBBS at Chattogram Medical College.

With medical bills mounting and resources stretched thin, Dr Shibly and his family have launched a public appeal for financial support to continue this life-saving treatment.

Aid can be sent to:

Md Shahadat Hossain, A/C No: 4901103896843001, BRAC Bank, Maijdee Court Branch, SWIFT Code: BRAKBDDH; bKash: 01621868422 (personal), Account Holder: Wahida Akter; 01716546765 (personal), Account Holder: Md Abdulla Al Wahid. Donations can also be made via this link: https://www.impactguru.com/fundraiser/help-dr-shahadat