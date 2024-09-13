Appeal for help

Shweta Shatabdi Esh, a former student of Dhaka University (Bangla department, session: 2010–2011) and a poet, is battling severe health issues.

She was born with beta thalassemia major and has faced various complications, including weakened bone mineral density and the need for regular blood transfusions.

In 2009, she underwent spleen removal due to its enlargement from the side effects of iron overload.

Then, in 2017, she encountered complications during gallbladder surgery and suffered from anesthesia issues and a severe infection that required skin grafts.

Shatabdi also struggles with thyroid problems and was recently diagnosed with Hepatitis C, for which she underwent treatment.

She has been found to have high AFP levels, suggesting hepatocellular carcinoma, and therefore requires a liver transplant as soon as possible.

Shweta's family has exhausted all their savings on medical treatments. At present, they are unable to afford the expenses.

Given the severity and complexity of her medical needs, she urgently requires financial assistance of Tk 80,00000 to continue her treatment.

So, they have sought financial support from the well-off of society.

Aid can be sent to Mondira Esh (sister's bKash): 01921006627; and Chobi Bhowmik (mother's bKash and Nagad): 0931551865; and Shatabdi Esh, Bank A/C- 4439601019033, Sonali Bank PLC, Begum Rokeya Sarani Branch, West Monipur, Dhaka.