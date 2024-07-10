Appeal for help

The parents of three-year-old Suyaira Akter, who was born with a congenital heart defect, are seeking financial assistance for her treatment, said a press release.

Suyaira needs surgery, which is costly and beyond the means of her family.

Her father, Md Shafikul Islam, a street vendor in Mirzapur Bazar, Tangail, has so far covered her medical expenses from his own income. However, the cost of the surgery is several lakhs of taka, which the family cannot afford.

He appealed to the kind-hearted people in society for donations to help cover the treatment costs.

Funds can be sent to: Md Shafikul Islam, A/C 0200022323477, Agrani Bank, Mirzapur Branch, Tangail. His bKash and Nagad account number is 01743460654.