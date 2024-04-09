Appeal for help

Jahanara Sultana, 48, mother of a son and a daughter, is suffering from cervical cancer.

Doctors at the National Cancer Institute in the city's Mohakhali area said she needs to undergo chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and a surgical procedure, which are estimated to cost around Tk 10-15 lakh.

Jahanara's husband, Shamim, a low-wage employee at a private company, cannot afford the expenses. Shamim mentioned that they have already spent Tk 10 lakh on his wife's treatment over the past 20 months, and it has become increasingly difficult to bear further treatment costs.

Jahanara's family is seeking financial assistance from affluent people. Donations can be sent to Jahanara Sultana, Account No: 0961120099472, Al-Arafah Islami Bank, Gollamari Branch, Khulna. Alternatively, contributions can be made to the bKash Account No: 01716909778. Shamim can be contacted at 01944705637.