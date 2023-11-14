Appeal for help

Rexona Begum, 52, from Gopalganj, is fighting for life after she suffered two brain strokes, said a press release.

Currently, she is undergoing treatment at the National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospital in Dhaka.

Earlier, she received treatment at Khulna Medical College Hospital.

According to the suggestion of the doctors at the national institute, she should be operated on immediately, which would cost more than Tk 5 lakh.

But, the family alone cannot afford the treatment as Rexona's husband is a rickshaw-van puller.

Therefore, they have requested the well-off of the society to come forward with financial help.

Aid can be sent to SM Hasibul Haque (patient's in-law), Savings Account No-0123001002563, Sonali Bank, Sonargaon Hotel Branch, Dhaka; or bKash No-01717438961.