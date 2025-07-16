Appeal to be filed seeking its full annulment

Says Badiul Alam Majumder

Badiul Alam Majumder, the petitioner in a writ concerning the restoration of the caretaker government system, yesterday said they would file an appeal seeking the full annulment of the 15th amendment to the Constitution.

He also demanded the scrapping of the 2011 Supreme Court verdict led by then Chief Justice ABM Khairul Haque on the 13th amendment, which was used by parliament to abolish the non-partisan caretaker government system.

Badiul Alam and the legal team shared the updates at a press conference held at the Foreign Service Academy. A recent judgement has scrapped parts of the 15th amendment following their petition filed in August last year.

Sharif Bhuiyan, the lead of the lawyers' team in the writ, said the caretaker system was abolished through two actions -- by the court verdict and by the 15th amendment passed in parliament.

"As the High Court has now declared the parliamentary annulment of the caretaker government system unconstitutional, the system has been restored in the constitution in its original form," he said.

However, he added that since the Appellate Division had also annulled the system, it cannot be fully reinstated until that verdict [of Justice Khairul Haque] is resolved.

A review petition challenging that verdict is currently pending in the Appellate Division, and he expressed hope that the court will overturn the earlier ruling, removing the final barrier to restoring the caretaker government system.

Bhuiyan also said the 2011 amendment brought structural changes to the state, shifting it from a democratic to an authoritarian system.

He cited the High Court's observation that the 15th amendment was not passed through proper legislative procedures. "For a constitutional amendment to be valid, it must follow due process… The parliamentary committee was bypassed, and the will of a single individual was prioritised."

Although the court acknowledged these issues, it did not fully annul the 15th amendment, Bhuiyan said, adding that they need further guidance from the Appellate Division on this matter.

"This is important because there may be more constitutional amendments in the future. If flawed amendments survive by adding a few good elements, it sets a dangerous precedent," he added.

Despite the concerns, he termed the High Court verdict a significant step toward restoring democracy.

Badiul Alam Majumder, secretary of Shusashoner Jonno Nagorik and a member of the National Consensus Commission, said they would appeal the verdict since they did not receive all the remedies they had sought.

"We are pleased, but we are not fully satisfied," he said.