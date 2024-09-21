Anyone trying to create chaos will face music: home adviser

Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury today assured residents of the Chittagong Hill Tracts that the government would go tough against anyone disrupting law and order in the three hill districts in future.

"The government will form a high-level investigation committee for the recent unrest in these areas. Law and order cannot be allowed to worsen under any circumstances," he said.

The adviser was talking to reporters after a meeting with the representatives of various political parties and dignitaries of the Rangamati district to control the situation arising in the past two days at the terminal hall of the Rangamati district cantonment.

CHT Affairs Adviser Supradip Chakma and Local Government, Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Adviser AF Hassan Arif were also present.

The home adviser also sought everyone's cooperation to improve law and order. If anyone breaks law and order, they will be brought to book.

"Make the people understand so that peace and order is maintained in the hills," he urged.

Meanwhile, hill students in three districts have called a 72-hour transport strike--a complete blockade of roads and waterways.

All forms of public transport in Rangamati are currently halted, causing a standstill in the city.

In response to the situation, police and army patrols have increased their presence throughout the area.