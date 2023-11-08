Anwaruzzaman takes charge as Sylhet mayor

Newly elected mayor of Sylhet City Corporation Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury took charge of his office yesterday, pledging to work for the development of the city.

The AL-backed mayor took charge of the SCC five months after winning the city polls.

Outgoing BNP-backed mayor Ariful Haque Choudhury greeted him in the mayor's office at Nagar Bhaban and handed over the charges to him.

Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmed, also the lawmaker for Sylhet-4, was present on the occasion.

A programme to welcome the new mayor in presence of people was held in front of Nagar Bhaban in the afternoon.

"I am grateful to all for electing me as the mayor. I wish to keep up my good work as mayor with the help of everyone," Anwaruzzaman said.

Outgoing SCC mayor Ariful mentioned his 10 years of hard work to develop the city and pledged to extend his support to the new mayor.