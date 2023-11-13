Anwara Begum’s death anniv today

Bangladesh
Today is the 31st death anniversary of Anwara Begum, former managing director of KDH Laboratories Limited.

She was also former president of Abahani Club and president of Bangladesh Aushud Shilpa Samity, said a press release.

A Qurankhwani and a milad mahfil will be held at the Baridhara residence of her eldest daughter Sultana Dawla, a former lawmaker, after the Zohr prayers.

Besides, food items will be distributed among the destitute after the Asr prayers at Banani graveyard in Dhaka.  The family requested all to pray for the salvation of the departed soul.

