Anwara Ahmed, wife of Manzoor Ahmed, professor emeritus at Brac University, chair of Bangladesh ECD Network (BEN), and adviser to CAMPE Council, passed away on May 18. She was 86, said a press release.

She is survived by her husband, one son and three daughters, seven grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

She was laid to rest in Banani Graveyard.

Anwara was born in Kolkata on July 2, 1938 and her family was from Satkania, Chattogram.