Anu Muhammad needs ‘combined surgery’: minister

18-member team to oversee treatment at burn institute

Former Jahangirnagar University Professor Anu Muhammad, who lost the toes of his left foot after falling on a rail line on Sunday, will require a "combined operation procedure", said Health Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen yesterday.

The noted economist, 67, was shifted from Dhaka Medical College Hospital to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery yesterday, where an 18-member medical team will oversee his treatment.

"I have seen photos from doctors. We have decided to conduct a combined surgery, which he needs now. The combined surgery will include orthopaedic surgery and plastic surgery. That is why he has been relocated to the Burn Institute," he told a press briefing at the institute.

The minister said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina called him and asked to ensure the highest possible treatment for Anu Muhammad.

"The prime minister has given all the instructions necessary so that we do whatever's necessary for his treatment. We will form a medical board. We will do whatever we need to bring him back to his workplace. We will operate soon after tests are performed," said the health minister.

The incident took place on Sunday morning when Anu Muhammad, former member-secretary of National Committee to Protect Oil, Gas, Mineral Resources, Power and Ports, slipped and fell under the wheels of Dinajpur-Dhaka bound Ekota Express train while getting off the train in the capital's Khilgaon area.

He was admitted to DMCH with injuries to both his feet and underwent surgery there.

On Sunday, Prof Bidhan Sarker, head of DMCH's Burn and Plastic Surgery Unit, said all five toes of his left leg were crushed. He also suffered damage to a toe of his right foot. Apart from these, his physical condition is stable.