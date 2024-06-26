Antivenom shortage at Barishal hospitals

Sher-e Bangla Medical College Hospital, the largest healthcare center in Barishal division, does not have any anti-venom in stock for treating snake bites.

Dr Saiful Islam, director of SBMCH, stated he plans to visit Dhaka soon to secure a supply.

He noted that in the last three days, three snake bite patients were treated, but none required anti-venom as the snakes were non-venomous.

On average, SBMCH treats 50-60 snake bite patients annually, with 80 percent bitten by non-venomous snakes.

Meanwhile, in the last three months, 70 snake bite patients were treated at upazila hospitals, with only seven bitten by venomous snakes.

However, three deaths were reported in the past two months in Bhola, Jhalkathi, and Barguna districts.

Dr Shyamal Krishna Mondal, director of the Divisional Health Office, claimed there are adequate anti-venom stocks. However, medical staff and locals from the grassroots alleged otherwise.

Dr Shishir Kumar Gain, resident medical officer in Agailjhara upazila, said they have 30 vials of anti-venom, sufficient for treating only three patients.

Meanwhile, Barishal General Hospital has 60 vials, enough for six patients.

As of Monday, upazila-level hospitals in Barishal had 280 vials, enough for only 28 patients, confirmed Dr Maria Hasan, civil surgeon of Barishal.

She said arrangements are being made to send enough antivenoms in these hospitals so that each facility can treat at least 20 patients.

There are rumours of Russell's Viper snakes in Barishal, but no confirmed bites have been reported, she added.