Anti-tobacco law amendment: Revenue gets priority over public health

The move to strengthen the anti-tobacco law has stalled for the authorities' greater emphasis on revenue generation from tobacco sales than on public health, according to anti-tobacco campaigners.

The amendment to the Smoking and Tobacco Products Usage (Control) Act has yet to see the light of day despite being placed before the cabinet twice in the past two years.

The development comes at a time when anti-tobacco campaigners have expressed concern over the slow decline in tobacco use, suggesting that Bangladesh is unlikely to meet the UN-set target for 2030.

Citing surveys, they pointed out two alarming trends: the age of smoking initiation has become lower and the use of e-cigarettes has significantly increased during this period.

Against the backdrop, the country as well as the world is observing World No Tobacco Day today with the theme "Unmasking the appeal: Exposing industry tactics on tobacco and nicotine products".

This year's WNTD campaign aims to reveal the strategies employed by the tobacco and nicotine industries to make their harmful products enticing, particularly to young people, according to the World Health Organization.

By exposing these tactics, the WHO seeks to drive awareness, advocate for stronger policies, including a ban on flavours that make tobacco and nicotine products more appealing, and protect public health, it reads.

Bangladesh is supposed to reduce tobacco use by 40 percent by 2030 as per the WHO's extended target and by 30 percent by 2025 as per the WHO Implementation Roadmap for Global Action Plan for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Disease 2013-2030.

But, between 2009 and 2022, Bangladesh saw a 13 percent relative decline in tobacco use, meaning the country made only 30 percent progress towards the 2030 target and 40 percent towards the 2025 target, according to an analysis of six relevant surveys by the Bangladesh Medical University (BMU) published last month.

Recent data about tobacco consumption is not available. But according to a Global Adult Tobacco Survey (GATS) 2017, 3.78 crore people aged 15 and above used tobacco, accounting for 35.7 percent of the population in that age group at the time.

According to research conducted by the Bangladesh Cancer Society and published in 2019, the economic losses due to tobacco consumption -- covering treatment costs and productivity losses -- amounted to Tk 30,560 crore in the 2017–18 fiscal year.

In contrast, the government earned Tk 22,810 crore in revenue from tobacco during the same period.

The Smoking and Tobacco Products Usage (Control) Act was enacted in 2005 to curb tobacco use in Bangladesh, with a ban on smoking in public places as one of its key features.

The law was strengthened in 2013 through amendments but anti-tobacco campaigners have been calling for further amendments to make the law more stringent and to close loopholes that tobacco companies exploit to promote tobacco use.

An amendment proposal for the Smoking and Tobacco Products Usage (Control) Act was placed before the cabinet in October 2023 but was sent back for further review.

Another proposal was submitted to the advisory council in November last year, but it was not approved.

Instead, a committee led by Finance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed was formed to review it further.

According to estimates, around 35 percent of the country's population uses tobacco products, said Shafiqul Alam, the chief adviser's press secretary, while announcing the decision on November 7 last year.

"On one hand, tobacco use has many adverse health effects. On the other, the cigarette industry contributes significantly to revenue. So, a decision has been taken to revisit the law, considering all these perspectives," he said.

Nearly seven months later, no visible move to has been taken to amend the act.

The committee has yet to submit its report, said health ministry sources.

Sohel Reza Choudhury, head of epidemiology and research at the National Heart Foundation Hospital and Research Institute, said they have been demanding stricter tobacco laws for years to reduce tobacco use.

However, when the government moves to amend the law, tobacco companies argue that stricter regulations would reduce their income and government revenue.

"This is a delaying tactic, and they have been successful in postponing the amendments."

The impact of a stricter law would not immediately affect tax revenue as regular users may not quit despite price increases, but it would reduce the number of new users.

Tobacco use is a common risk factor for four major non-communicable diseases: cardiovascular disease, respiratory disease, cancer and diabetes, Choudhury said.

Referring to research, he said that among people under 40 with heart disease, 40 percent of cases are caused by tobacco use.

Over 250,000 people die from various NCDs annually, with 50 percent of these being premature deaths. "So, tobacco control is essential to prevent these premature deaths," he told The Daily Star yesterday.

AMENDMENT PROPOSALS

The proposed amendment includes a prohibition on the sale of loose or unpackaged tobacco products and bans the sale of these products through hawking.

It also proposes banning the sale of tobacco and tobacco products without registration, without standard packaging and within 100 metres of educational institutions, hospitals, clinics, sports venues and children's parks.

The amended proposal calls for a ban on tobacco advertising through any internet platform, website, email or social media. It requires all tobacco products and their packaging to be kept out of sight at points of sale.

Activities by tobacco companies under the guise of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programmes are prohibited.

The amendment recommends printing pictorial health warnings covering 90 percent of the surface area on all packaging, wrappers, cartons, bags, and containers -- up from the current 50 percent.

Violations could lead to penalties including cancellation of production and sales licences.

The amendment would also prohibit any dedicated smoking areas, expand the definition of public places and include new products under the definition of tobacco products.

Increased penalties for all offences under the law have also been proposed.

Sheikh Momena Moni, programme director, and Md Akhteruzzaman, director general of the National Tobacco Control Cell, could not be reached for comment.