Anti-quota demos continue

Hundreds of students from three universities yesterday rallied against the reinstatement of the quota system in government jobs.

The universities are: Chattogram University, Hajee Mohammad Danesh Science and Technology University in Dinajpur, and Mawlana Bhashani Science and Technology University in Tangail.

In Chattogram, CU students blocked Sholosohor road for one and a half hours, starting at 4:00pm, causing significant traffic disruptions.

They gathered earlier at Shaheed Minar to voice demands for the abolition of the quota system.

In Dinajpur, HSTU students defied rain to protest in front of the university gate, demanding quota reforms and shouting slogans like "No place for discrimination in Golden Bengal" and "Merit, not quota!"

In Tangail, students from Mawlana Bhashani Science and Technology University formed a human chain at the university gate.

Meanwhile, students of other institutions including Dhaka University said they will bring out processions today and boycott classes and exams on Sunday if their demands are not addressed.