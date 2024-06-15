‘Anti-organisation act’: Local BCL leader relieved of post

Bangladesh
Our Correspondent, Lalmonirhat
Sat Jun 15, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sat Jun 15, 2024 06:46 AM

A BCL leader has been relieved of his post for alleged involvement in "crimes and anti-organisational activities" in Lalmonirhat.

The BCL central committee took the decision against Rashed Zaman Bilas, president of the district unit of BCL, at a meeting on Thursday and issued a notice to this end yetsterday, said central committee president Saddam Hussain. The Daily Star has a copy of the notice.

BCL general secretary Sheikh Wali Asif Inan said, "We are embarrassed due to his [Bilas] activities."

BCL sources said Bilas is accused in several criminal cases, including extortion. On June 9, Bilas along with his accomplices allegedly extorted Tk 2.4 lakh from a cattle trader.

The trader filed a complaint with Lalmonirhat Sadar Police Station, accusing five people including Bilas, said OC Omar Faruk. The complaint was turned into a case yesterday.

Meanwhile, villagers formed a human chain at Bhadai in Aditmari, demanding justice. Bilas could not be contacted over phone despite repeated attempts.

push notification