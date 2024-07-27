Anti-mosquito drives slow down due to unrest

Experts fear dengue cases may rise as a result

Anti-mosquito drives have either remained completely suspended in some areas or been slowed down since the recent unrest in the country centring the quota reform protests.

This may result in a rapid increase in dengue cases, fear experts. They said if not addressed quickly, the situation may become alarming.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), dengue cases in July have nearly doubled from June, rising from 798 to 1,747.

The total number of cases until July 26 stands at 5,398, with 60.9 percent male and 39.1 percent female patients. The death toll has reached 51, with females accounting for 52.9 percent of the fatalities.

Entomologist GM Saifur Rahman said while the reduced rainfall is somewhat positive, the anti-mosquito drives have become irregular, and in some instances, non-existent, due to the recent violence.

He said anti-mosquito drives should resume in all places as the upcoming days will be challenging due to the potential emergence of Den-2 variant.

Last year, the country faced approximately 3,21,179 dengue cases, primarily caused by the Den-2 variant.

Entomologist Kabirul Basar warned that dengue cases are expected to rise significantly next month due to the early July rains.

The slowdown in anti-mosquito activities has likely contributed to mosquito breeding, necessitating immediate action.

Public health expert Mushtaq Hossain emphasised the importance of proper solid waste management to combat Aedes mosquitoes.

He advocated for a nationwide cleaning drive to address dengue and other health issues, adding that dengue is no longer confined to urban areas.

Mushtaq stressed the need for integrated efforts to control Aedes mosquitoes, with community engagement and government leadership.

He also called for a reformed healthcare management system to reduce dengue fatalities, proposing a three-tiered approach: primary, secondary, and hospital care.

He explained that primary healthcare should involve local facilities in every city ward for early diagnosis and treatment, easing the burden on hospitals. Secondary healthcare should cater to at-risk patients, such as pregnant women, the elderly, and children, reducing the strain on major hospitals and critical care units.

Mushtaq said the lack of manpower, medicines, and diagnostic facilities at village and upazila levels hampers early detection and treatment of dengue.

The year 2023 was marked by the worst outbreak of dengue since the disease's first official appearance in 2000. As of December 31, 2023, DGHS reported 321,179 hospitalisations and 1,705 deaths due to the dengue outbreak.

In 2000, the nation experienced 93 deaths and 5,551 cases, with the highest recorded death toll before 2023 being 281 in 2022. The highest number of cases before 2023 was 101,354 in 2019.

In 2023, dengue fatalities saw 970 female and 735 male victims, while in terms of cases, 60 percent were male and 40 percent female.