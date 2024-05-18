Bangladesh
Anti-liberation 'evil force' still active: president

UNB, Dhaka
Photo: PID

President Mohammed Shahabuddin today said the defeated evil forces are still continuing their relentless efforts to tarnish the achievements of the country even after 53 years of independence.

He said this while delivering a speech at the eighth council of the Ekattorer Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the city.

He also said the evil quarters are engaged in various conspiracies against the country and have joined hands with the "foreign evil forces" to destabilise the spirit of the Liberation War.

The president urged all to build all-out resistance against the defeated forces of 1971 to continue the current spree of development and keep the country's independence and sovereignty intact.

Stressing the need for strengthening bonds between religious and ethnic communities, he said any form of discrimination against citizens is against the rule of law.

He urged the government as well as the civil society to play an effective role in this regard.

