Ansars should not be given powers to detain

Amid strong opposition from police, a parliamentary body yesterday recommended that Ansar members are not given powers to detain suspects, frisk them, and seize goods.

The parliamentary standing committee on home affairs in a meeting at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban yesterday recommended amending the Ansar Battalion Bill, 2023, section 8, which had a provision for empowering Ansar members.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal placed the bill in the House on Monday, during the last session of this parliament and with just less than three months to go until the national elections.

The bill had been sent to the committee for scrutiny with a request to submit its report in three working days, a sign it was going to be passed in the ongoing 25th JS session, which ends on November 2.

Jatiya Party MPs had strongly opposed the bill in JS.

Top police officials argued that the move would create a force parallel to the police force.

The home minister on Wednesday ruled out the likelihood of empowering the Ansar battalion members to detain suspects and said the parliamentary watchdog would thoroughly examine the bill.

In the meeting yesterday, the parliamentary committee recommended amending section 8.

It recommended that Ansar members take necessary action under the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898, when an offence is committed in front of them.

On the responsibilities of Ansar members, the committee recommended that Ansar members assist in the carrying out of responsibilities regarding security.

The bill had a provision for death penalty for committing mutiny and provoking rebellion in Ansar. The committee recommended the removal of the death penalty.

Chief of the JS body Benajir Ahmed, also Dhaka-20 lawmaker, told the media that the decision for the amendments was based on committee members' consensus.