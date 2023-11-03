Ansars can’t frisk, arrest

Bill passed in JS scrapping earlier proposal

The much talked about Ansar Battalion Bill, 2023 was passed in Parliament yesterday rejecting the proposal to empower Ansar battalions to frisk detainees, arrest offenders, and seize goods.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan placed the bill, which was passed by voice vote.

The Ansar Battalion Bill, 2023, was placed in parliament on October 23. The bill triggered huge opposition from the police force.

Some amendments were recommended in clauses 7 and 8 of the bill by the parliamentary standing committee on the home ministry.

Section 8 of the bill had stipulated that an Ansar battalion member shall, if an offence is committed in front of him, with the approval of the superior officer concerned, arrest the offender and immediately hand him over to the police and, as the case may be, as per the directives of the judicial magistrate or the executive magistrate or the official concerned, will frisk the detainee; and enter any place, conduct a search, and seize goods.

The parliamentary committee recommended amendments in this section.

According to committee sources, police proposed the amendments in this section.

Section 7 of the bill regarding the responsibility of the Ansar battalion, states that the government or any government authority with the approval of the government will carry out the responsibility in any public security work.

The committee had proposed that the Ansar battalion "assist in fulfilling responsibilities".