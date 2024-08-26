Ansar members made unrealistic demand at secretariat: Asif Nazrul

Law Adviser Professor Asif Nazrul today said Ansar members protesting at the secretariat yesterday made the unrealistic demand of having their jobs nationalised through a circular by 10:00pm the same day.

"They made an unrealistic and impossible demand and besieged the secretariat to cause disruption. It's likely that many more would have joined, leading to a terrible situation," he told reporters at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Asif Nazrul, along with Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources Adviser Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan and Education and Planning Adviser Wahiduddin Mahmud, visited the students who were injured during a clash with Ansar members last night.

"Those who came in the guise of Ansar had different agendas behind their demands. Creating chaos was their main objective. They had a stock of sticks, and we saw how they attacked the students," he added.

"The students who have previously overthrown a dictator through movements have handled the situation," he said, adding that those who conspire will not succeed.

He further mentioned that the students are vigilant, and the government will take legal action against anyone attempting to sabotage the mass student movement under the guise of pursuing demands or conspiracies.

However, he also urged patience from those who are protesting for legitimate demands.

"What can be done in 17 days to address the discrimination and exploitation of 17 years? We represent the people, not any party. We will work in a way that ensures everyone's interests are ensured, but it will take time," he added.

Speaking to reporters, hospital Director Maj Gen Asaduzzaman said the condition of Hasnat Abdullah, a coordinator of the student movement, was now stable.

"He sustained head injuries and is under 48-hour observation in the cabin," he said.

At least 50 people, including students and Ansar members, were injured during yesterday's clash.