Ansar members demand job regularisation

Along with VDP, they protest in front of SC for over 5 hours

Members of Ansar and the Village Defence Party blocked the road in front of the Supreme Court's main gate for over five hours in the capital yesterday, demanding immediate regularisation of their jobs.

Several hundred Ansar members, both in uniform and non-uniform, tied national flags around their foreheads and took up position in front of the Supreme Court's main gate around 11:30am.

They began chanting slogans such as, "Ar Noy Jukti, Eibar Chai Mukti [No more logic, this time we want emancipation]," and "Ek Dofa, Ek Dabi, Chakri Jatiyakaron [One point, one demand, we want jobs regularisation]."

Speaking to The Daily Star at the spot, some Ansar members expressed their long-standing grievances.

"We have been deprived year after year," said Babul Sarkar, an Ansar member.

"Our jobs have never been regularised. We have no benefits other than our regular salary, and our pay is based on our work. If we miss a day's work, we don't get paid," he added.

"If we want to take a holiday, we have to bribe the officers. If we want to withdraw our rations, we have to pay a bribe. When we rejoin the office after a six-month force leave, we have to pay a bribe upon returning to the officers," he claimed.

Additionally, he alleged that each Ansar member has to pay Tk 100 to the thana officers. "In every step, we are forced to pay bribes," he alleged.

Abul Kalam, an Ansar commander, said, "We are sent for six months' forced leave from our jobs every three years. Then, we have to remain idle for about six months to a year. There is no way to earn during this time."

He added there is no job stability in Ansar and VDP, which is why they have taken to the streets to press for their one-point demand of job regularisation.

Maj Gen AKM Aminul Haque, director general of Ansar and VDP, rushed to the scene to hear their demands.

While addressing the protesters, Aminul urged them to remain disciplined and not to create chaos on the road.

"I am here to listen to your [Ansar members] demands. I assure you that I will present your demands to the concerned ministry. I request you to form a committee which will meet with the concerned officials with written demands," Aminul said.

He warned them not to create unrest by taking advantage of the new government and urged them to assist the government.

The Ansar chief also requested them to clear the road, but the protesters refused to clear it immediately.

They finally cleared the road over half an hour later, at 5:00pm, and a 10-member team went to the DG's office to submit their demands.

Meanwhile, Ansar members also staged a demonstration in front of the Chattogram Press Club yesterday over the same demand.