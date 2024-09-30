Anowara Mahbub passes away

Anowara Mahbub, a recipient of the President's Female Small Agri Entrepreneur Award and wife of late freedom fighter Syed Mahbubul Haque, passed away yesterday. She was 83.

She had been suffering from pneumonia before breathing her last at a hospital in Dhaka.

Anowara Mahbub is survived by her three sons, one daughter, and several grandchildren.

Her body was taken to her home in Magura, where she was laid to rest following a namaz-e-janaza after the Asr prayers.