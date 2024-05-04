Anowar president, Tawhidul GS of RRR

Md Anowar Hossain, special correspondent of Prothom Alo and Tawhidul Islam, senior reporter of Dainik Amader Shomoy, have been elected president and general secretary of Reporters for Rail and Road (RRR) for the next two years.

They were elected at the first annual general meeting of RRR held at a restaurant in Dhaka yesterday.

Other office bearers of executive committee are: vice president Partha Sarothi Das (Protidiner Sangbad); joint secretary Shepon Habib (Dainik Jugantor); finance secretary Shahin Akhter (New Age); organising secretary Tuhin Shubhra Adhikary (The Daily Star); office, publicity and publication secretary Md Tawfikul Islam (The Daily Sun); training and research secretary Tarek Sikder (Boishakhi TV); executive members Munima Sultana (The Financial Express); Rajib Ahamod (Dainik Samakal); and Ebrahim Mahmud Akash (Dainik Janakantha).

Besides, a five-member cell was formed for research and publication. Led by Shamim Rahman (Bonik Barta), other members of the cell are Sajib Chandra Ghosh (Dainik Kaler Kantho); Alamin Hossain Sojol (Independent TV); Tawfiqul Islam (The Daily Sun); and Tareq Sikder (Boshakhi TV).