Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Sat Feb 10, 2024 12:43 PM
Last update on: Sat Feb 10, 2024 12:48 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Another unexploded mortar shell recovered in Bandarban's Ghumdhum: BGB

Star Digital Report
Sat Feb 10, 2024 12:43 PM Last update on: Sat Feb 10, 2024 12:48 PM
Photo: Star

Another unexploded mortar shell was recovered from a paddy field in Ghundhum union of Naikhongchhari upazila in Bandarban this morning.

The mortal shell was first spotted by a local farmer around 8:30am.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

A BGB member on duty at a check post nearby told The Daily Star, "A farmer brought the mortal shell to us in the morning. Later, we kept it in an empty place beside the road for safety purpose."

Movement on the road has been restricted, he added.

Yesterday, another unexploded mortar shell was recovered from another field in the same area.

Panic gripped people in Tumbru border area in Naikhongchhari upazila over the past week due to the sounds of gunshots from the Myanmar side.

Gunfire and mortar shells also landed on Bangladesh territory last week, hitting several houses, and killing two Bangladeshis.

More than 300 members of Myanmar border guards have taken shelter to Bangladesh.

The Myanmar military and rebel group Arakan Army have been involved in intense fighting in Rakhine state over the last few days.

 

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
যেটা হয়ে গেছে, হয়ে গেছে—ভুলে যেতে হবে: নেতাকর্মীদের শেখ হাসিনা
|রাজনীতি

যেটা হয়ে গেছে, হয়ে গেছে—ভুলে যেতে হবে: নেতাকর্মীদের শেখ হাসিনা

‘একটা কথা আমি বলবো, কোনো রকম সংঘাত আমি চাই না। আর যারা এর সঙ্গে জড়িত থাকবেন, সে যেই হোক, তার বিরুদ্ধে কিন্তু ব্যবস্থা নেওয়া হবে।’

এইমাত্র
|আন্তর্জাতিক

এগিয়ে ইমরান সমর্থিত স্বতন্ত্ররা, জোট গড়তে রাজি নওয়াজ-বিলাওয়াল

৫৩ মিনিট আগে
push notification