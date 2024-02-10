Another unexploded mortar shell recovered in Bandarban's Ghumdhum: BGB

Another unexploded mortar shell was recovered from a paddy field in Ghundhum union of Naikhongchhari upazila in Bandarban this morning.

The mortal shell was first spotted by a local farmer around 8:30am.

A BGB member on duty at a check post nearby told The Daily Star, "A farmer brought the mortal shell to us in the morning. Later, we kept it in an empty place beside the road for safety purpose."

Movement on the road has been restricted, he added.

Yesterday, another unexploded mortar shell was recovered from another field in the same area.

Panic gripped people in Tumbru border area in Naikhongchhari upazila over the past week due to the sounds of gunshots from the Myanmar side.

Gunfire and mortar shells also landed on Bangladesh territory last week, hitting several houses, and killing two Bangladeshis.

More than 300 members of Myanmar border guards have taken shelter to Bangladesh.

The Myanmar military and rebel group Arakan Army have been involved in intense fighting in Rakhine state over the last few days.