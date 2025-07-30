Another suspect held in Sohag murder case

Police yesterday arrested another accused in the murder of Lal Chand alias Sohag in front of Sir Salimullah Medical College and Hospital in the capital.

The arrestee is Md Sagar, 36.

Acting on a tip-off, a special team from Kotwali Police conducted a drive in Keraniganj area and arrested him, said DMP Deputy Commissioner (Media) Talebur Rahman.

Earlier, 11 accused were arrested in connection with the murder. Of them, nine have given confessional statements before the court.

On July 9, Sohag was dragged out of his shop and beaten to death near the gate of Sir Salimullah Medical College Mitford Hospital.

Later, his battered and broken body was left on the street as onlookers watched in horror.