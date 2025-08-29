Another suspect held in Fatikchhari teen murder case

Arrestee was hiding at a relative's house

This is an AI image generated from a photo of the teens being beaten up. The Daily Star is not publishing the actual photo due to its violent nature and the victims being underage.

Police have arrested another suspect in the much-talked-about teenager Mahin murder in Fatikchhari upazila of Chattogram.

Law enforcers today detained Md Tazul Islam, 40, from a relative's house in the Sundarpur union of the upazila.

According to police, three suspects arrested earlier had confessed before a court under Section 164, in which Tazul's name came up. Following multiple drives, police managed to arrest him.

Nur Ahmed, officer-in-charge of Fatikchhari Police Station, said Tazul was picked up from his relative's house.

He added that four suspects have been arrested in the case so far.

On August 22, fifteen-year-old Rihan Uddin Mahin was beaten to death, and two of his friends were critically injured after the boys were tied and tortured for hours by a group of local men.