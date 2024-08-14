Another murder case filed against Hasina

23 others including Obaidul Quader, former home and law ministers also accused

A murder case was filed against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 23 others over the death of Dhaka Degree College student Foijul Islam Rajon, 18, in the capital's Kafrul area on July 19.

This is the second murder case filed against Hasina since she resigned and fled the country in the face of a mass uprising on August 5.

The victim's brother Md Rajib filed the case with the Court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Ahmed Humayun Kabir.

Former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan, former Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader, former law minister Anisul Huq, former inspector general of police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, former DB chief Harun Or Rashid, former DMP commissioner Habibur Rahman and former DMP joint commissioner Biplob Kumar Sarkar are among the accused.

After the hearing, the magistrate recorded the statement of complainant and asked the officer-in-charge of Kafrul Police Station to register it as a first information report.

Earlier today, five people, including Hasina, Asaduzzaman and Anisul, were sued over the abduction and torture of Supreme Court lawyer Sohel Rana in February 2015.

Yesterday, a case was filed against Hasina, Asaduzzaman and five others over the death of grocery shop owner Abu Sayed in police firing in the capital's Mohammadpur area during quota reform protests on July 19.