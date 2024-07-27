Another injured dies at DMCH; death toll hit 161

A 19-year-old garment worker, who suffered bullet wounds during recent clashes related to the quota reform protests, died this morning at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Yeamin Chowdhury of Kishoreganj was shot in the Badda area on July 19. He was undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of DMCH since then.

He died around 11:00am, according to hospital records and family members.

With Yeamin's death, at least 161 lives have been lost in the violence since July 16, when six people died in clashes between agitators, law enforcers, and ruling party activists.

According to the count of The Daily Star, at least 30 people were killed on July 18, 66 on July 19, 25 on July 20, 14 on July 21, six on July 22, three on July 23, four on July 24, two on July 25, and four on July 26.

The actual number of fatalities could be higher as many victims were reportedly taken away by their families before reaching medical facilities.